De Weert recovering well from Vuelta team time trial crash

Image 1 of 3 Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Kevin de Weert (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Kevin De Weert from OmegaPharma-Quick Step trying to escape. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Kevin de Weert (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is back in Belgium and recovering well from his horrific crash in the opening stage team time trial of the Vuelta. In the crash de Weert fractured his tibia, his collarbone and a cervical vertebrae, but at least recent scans have ruled out what was initially thought to be a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee.

Related Articles De Weert seriously injured in Vuelta time trial crash

After the crash de Weert was transferred to Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza, Spain, where he remained until Saturday. De Weert was then transferred to the Hospital of Herentals in Belgium where hospital staff and team medical staff are going about treating and rehabilitating de Weert's injuries.

"I am super happy to be in Belgium now," de Weert said. "My situation is improving day by day and here in Herentals I am in really good hands.

"I want to really thank the first responders who brought me to Belgium — from the guys of the ambulance that took me from the road on the crash to the hospital staff. I also want to show my appreciation for the support of the team, my family, friends, and everyone at home. Now I am here.

"It will be a long process but I am ready. I am okay, and it is now only important to recover. I want to thank also the people, all the supporters who sent me nice messages. It was really a nice moment to see how many people are following me and worried about me. I am more relaxed now and hope all my supporters can also relax. Thanks to everybody."