De Rosa launches new SK Pininfarina aero-specific bike

Image 1 of 5 The top tube is flatter than the current iteration (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 2 of 5 The new De Rosa SK Pininfarina (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 3 of 5 The decals for the brand's other models have also been redesigned (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 4 of 5 A look at the redesigned head tube badge for the brand (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 5 of 5 De Rosa have reduced the seat tube arc and redesigned the seat stays on the new SK Pininfarina (Image credit: De Rosa)

De Rosa have updated their aero-specific frameset – the De Rosa SK Pininfarina – at the same time as a rebranding through legendary Italian design house Pininfarina.

De Rosa was founded in Milan in the 1950s, producing frames for Eddy Merckx and Francesco Moser. Today, the brand sponsors the Nippo Vini Fantini and the Israel Cycling Academy. The De Rosa E-Road team also competed in the Giro E - the electric bike version of the Giro d'Italia that is held before the men's race. Damiano Cima of Nippo Vini Fantini won stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia after holding off the sprint teams.

De Rosa and Pininfarina first launched their collaboration aero frameset in 2015 and have given the frameset and handful of updates for its second iteration, aiming to be the ‘reference point for aerodynamic and fast bikes in the international cycling scene’.

The De Rosa SK Pininfarina features an updated top tube, seat tube and seat stays, which De Rosa say all contribute to improved aerodynamics. The frameset features fully internal cable routing and the new carbon lay-up, tubing updates and a brand new fork reduce weight, alongside the aerodynamic improvements.

De Rosa offers thee SK Pininfarina in eight different frame sizes from 46 to 60 and claim the frame has a weight of 950g in an unspecified size. They offers twelve different frameset models and also presented new versions of the the Merak and the Idol frames for 2020.

Alongside the updated aero frameset from the brand, De Rosa have also announced an updated branding, again working with the Pininfarina design house. The brand’s lettering, decals and ‘heart’ head tube logo have all been redesigned, which De Rosa say will offer a new identity for the brand in all of their projects for the years to come.

In a press release from De Rosa, president of Pininfarina, Paolo Pininfarina said: “For us, working with a brand means working with the soul of a company. Within De Rosa we found such a commonality of values and vision – materialised in the huge success of the SK Pininfarina – that we are glad to consolidate the partnership with this new model and to start imagining together the future scenery of development.”

Cristiano De Rosa added: “We started the creation of a new logo, together with the Pininfarina designers, that could reflect the vision of our products, while respecting the story that identifies us.