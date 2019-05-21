Israel Cycling Academy national champions' De Rosa bikes – Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Roy Goldstein's De Rosa Protos in the Israeli national champion colours (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 2 of 15 Krists Neilands' De Rosa Protos in the national colours of Latvia (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 3 of 15 Mihkel Raim's De Rosa Protos in the national colours of Estonia (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 4 of 15 Roy Goldstein and Mihkel Raim show off their bikes alongside teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 5 of 15 Roy Goldstein's Israeli national champion bike has a blue base colour with contrasting white flashes (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 6 of 15 Another look at Goldstein's bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 7 of 15 The striped geometric design meet on the top tube to form forward facing chevrons (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 8 of 15 Krists Neilands' De Rosa Protos in the Latvian national colours (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 9 of 15 A close look at the rear dropouts detail on Neilands' bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 10 of 15 Standard De Rosa decals feature on the down tubes of the bikes (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 11 of 15 Another look at the top tube on Neilands' bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 12 of 15 Conor Dunne rides his custom painted De Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 13 of 15 Conor Dunne's De Rosa SK Pininfarina in the national colours of Ireland (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 14 of 15 Conor Dunne is one of the few professional cyclists who stand over two metres tall (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy) Image 15 of 15 Mihkel Raim shows off his bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Israel Cycling Academy)

Pro Continental team Israel Cycling Academy have a complement of four national road race champions on their team roster, with around a month until the 2019 national championships again get under way.

The team's bike sponsor celebrated the successes of the 2018 victories with four custom frameset designs for Conor Dunne, Krists Neilands, Roy Goldstein and Mihkel Raim in Irish, Latvian, Israeli and Estonian national colours, respectively.

Israel Cycling Academy riders have a choice of De Rosa Protos and the aero-specific SK Pininfarina, which was designed in conjunction with the namesake legendary Italian design house.

Each of the bike designs features a white base coat and striped graphics in each of the respective riders' national colours, excluding Israeli national champion Goldstein, who has a reversed design of a blue base coat with white and lighter blue overlaid stripes. Israel Cycling Academy pair the framesets with Shimano Dura-Ace components, alongside FSA, Vision, Selle Italia and Speedplay components and accessories.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the Israel Cycling Academy national champions' bikes.