Israel Cycling Academy national champions' De Rosa bikes – Gallery

Israel Cycling Academy riders have a choice of De Rosa Protos and the aero-specific SK Pininfarina, which was designed in conjunction with the namesake legendary Italian design house.
Each of the bike designs features a white base coat and striped graphics in each of the respective riders' national colours, excluding Israeli national champion Goldstein, who has a reversed design of a blue base coat with white and lighter blue overlaid stripes. Israel Cycling Academy pair the framesets with Shimano Dura-Ace components, alongside FSA, Vision, Selle Italia and Speedplay components and accessories.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the Israel Cycling Academy national champions' bikes.
