De Pauw and De Ketele break track record at Gent Six Day

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele greet the crowd on day 2 in Gent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgians Kenny De Ketele and Morene De Pauw, racing for Baloise Insurance, have been putting on a show at the Gent Six Day taking place from November 14 to 19 at the Kuipke velodrome. The pair are currently leading the overall standings and broke the track record in the 500-metre time trial during the third day of racing.

They kicked off the week of racing by winning the 50-lap Points Race during opening night, along with the Team Elimination, one-lap and 500-metre Time Trials and the opening round of the Derny event.

They picked up more points by winning the Team Elimination, one-lap and 500-metre Time Trials, and first round of the Derny during the second evening of racing, and held a 20-point lead over French teammates Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky (Team Callant - Upgrade estate).

De Pauw and De Ketele continued their success on the third day by breaking the track record in the 500-metre Time Trial with a time of 00:26.595. They also won the Points Race, Team Elimination and both Time Trials. They have accumulated 218 points while second placed duo Kneisky and Thomas have 181 points and Dutch teammates Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga have 157 points. The three leading teams are still on the same lap, which could make for an interesting final three days of racing.

Unfortunately, the Italian team of Michele Scartezzini and Elia Viviani fell out of overall contention after Scartezzini became ill on the second day, reported Sport.be. In addition, Australia's Cameron Meyer was taken to hospital following a crash in the Madison that left Callum Scotson without a teammate. British teammates Marc Hester and Oliver Wood also went down in the crash but were able to continue.

