De Kort heads to the beach instead of the Tour, win Tinkoff's Giro jerseys - News Shorts

De Kort heads to the beach instead of the Tour de France

The Giant-Alpecin team confirmed that Tom Dumoulin, Warren Barguil and John Degenkolb will lead the German-registered team at the Tour de France, and selected a number of climbers to back them in the nine-rider squad. However that meant that several domestiques and especially sprint-train riders were not selected, sparking some disappointed amongst those to miss out.

Giant-Alpecin announced a 14-rider long list in late may but Nikias Arndt, Koen De Kort, Johannes Fröhlinger, Tobias Ludvigsson, Ramon Sinkeldam and Zico Waeytens all missed out on final selection revealed today.





He quickly responded positively to messages of support and added that he will ride the Tour of Poland and look for new goals and objectives in the final part of the 2016 season.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen given WorldTour status for 2017

Dwars Door Vlaanderen organizers of Flanders Classics has confirmed that the one-day Belgian Classic will be part of the new, expanded, WorldTour calendar in 2017.

The UCI has still to confirm the structure of the 2017 WorldTour due to its on-going power struggle with Tour de France organiser ASO but claimed in March that 21 candidates from four different continents have applied for places in the 2017 WorldTour race calendar. Cyclingnews understands that possible candidates include the Tour of Qatar, Strade Bianche, Tre Valli Varesine, the end of season Abu Dhabi Tour and others.

The UCI has recently carried out an audit of the races that requested WorldTour status, considering the technical quality of the races, their role in the strategic development and promotion of the WorldTour and the narrative of the season.

News that Dwars Door Vlaanderen will be part of the 2017 WorldTour first appeared in the Belgian media and then was confirmed by Flanders Classics, who also organise the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem and others.

Flanders Classics confirmed that Dwars Door Vlaanderen will have WorldTour licence from 2017-2019 and that the 2017 race will be held on Wednesday, March 22 in the week between Milan-San Remo and Ghent-Wevelgem.

"Being selected means a lot to the whole organisation of Dwars Door Vlaanderen. It gets the status it deserves and will be one of the highlights of the Flemish spring classic season," Flanders Classics wrote in a statement confirming the news.

Win Tinkoff's nine Giro d'Italia team jerseys and numbers

Following the successful charity auction of Alberto Contador’s 2014 Vuelta d’España winning Specialized bike, the Tinkoff team is auctioning the jerseys worn by the nine riders from the final stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, still clad with race numbers from the day.

The funds raised will be donated to Soleterre, a humanitarian organisation that works to guarantee inviolable rights to people living in “left-alone lands”.

Having raised €15,000 from the winning bike of Alberto Contador last year and close to €20,000 following the Kilimanjaro expedition in 2014, the team wants to proffer another gesture of goodwill, with proceeds from the charity auction will go to the Soleterre charity and in particular towards helping children with cancer living in Ukraine.

"In professional cycling we sometimes get enclosed in our own world with goals, racing, and sending out a clear message to our fans, but sometimes we have to open our eyes and remember that there’s so much more going on in the world than just our sport," Tinkoff General Manager Stefano Feltrin said.

"After the success of the auction of Alberto’s bike last year, we wanted to make another gesture, and the donation of the Giro jerseys is a nice way to do this and to allow one fan the chance to own a one-off. We’d like to thank the riders for their part in this, together with all the fans for their support – please give generously! Not only will you own a piece of cycling history, you will be helping needy and vulnerable children in Ukraine!"

A first bid of €1000 has already been made. To beat it or read more, click here to visit the Tinkoff team website.

Quinziato extends with BMC for 2017 season





Quinziato is a two-time world team time trial title winner with BMC, and won the individual Italian title on a testing course 38 seconds ahead of Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) and a minute better than Moreno Moser (Cannondale). After his victory, Quinziato confirmed he will become a father in August and ride on for BMC despite being 36.



