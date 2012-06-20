Giro d'Italia jerseys auctioned in support of UNICEF

Image 1 of 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) signs a pink jersey in Milan. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro d’Italia may be over but its support of UNICEF continues with an auction of autographed jerseys from this year’s race. All proceeds will go to support UNICEF’s “Believe in Zero" campaign, which combats child mortality.

The auction concludes on June 26 and the final week of bidding sees the most sought-after items up for grabs, namely the four jerseys of the final classification winners. In pride of place is the hallowed pink jersey itself, signed by winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) after he sealed victory in Milan in May.

Hesjedal’s dauphin in Italy was the redoubtable Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who led the Giro ahead of the concluding time trial. Although he would lose the maglia rosa by just 16 seconds, he did have the consolation of securing the red jersey of points classification winner, and he signed a jersey for the auction.

Matteo Rabottini’s signed mountains jersey will be of particular interest to collectors, as the Farnese Vini-Selle Italia man is the first-ever winner of the newly introduced blue jersey, which replaced the traditional green this year. Meanwhile, given his enormous potential, the white jersey of best young rider Rigoberto Uran (Sky) will surely only appreciate in value as the years go by and his promising career progresses.

For more information and to participate in the auction, please click here.

