De Goede to Vos' team in the Netherlands

Suzanne De Goede (Van Bemmelen-AA Drink) (Image credit: Bert Geerts)

Suzanne de Goede will join Marianne Vos' team for the coming season. The team has at the moment no name, sponsor or manager, but Vos and the rest of the team management have decided to continue on and seek new sponsor.

De Goede, 25, rode with the Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung the last two years. She had two wins this season, including the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Others on the Vos team will include fellow Dutchwomen Loes Gunnewijk and Loes Markerink.

DSB Bank had previously announced that it would stop sponsoring the team after this season, and declared bankruptcy late last month. It is not expected that Vos, Olympic champion and the woman with the most wins this season, will have difficulty finding help.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed