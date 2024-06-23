De Crescenzo and Burnett conquer Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina

By
published

New Zealander rides solo for men's title while three-time MidSouth champion earns win by 10-minute margin

Lauren De Crescenzo wins 2024 BWR North Carolina
Lauren De Crescenzo wins 2024 BWR North Carolina(Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride)

New Zealander Josh Burnett (MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project) and USA’s Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor/The Feed/Maxxis/Castelli) both took victories in the elite divisions at the Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina on Saturday.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).