De Bonis loses doping ban appeal

Francesco De Bonis (Diquigiovanni) rides in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Francisco De Bonis lost his appeal to overturn a two-year doping ban based on abnormal testing results as part of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) biological passport system.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed De Bonis's appeal and stated that the biological passport "is a reliable means of proving an anti-doping violation", as reported by the AP.

The UCI published the first results of the biological passport study on June 17, 2009, releasing the names of De Bonis, Pietro Caucchioli, Ricardo Serrano, Igor Astarloa and Rubén Lobato. De Bonis's suspension ran from June 18, 2009, to June 17, 2011.

De Bonis became a professional with Gerolsteiner in 2008 and rode for Diquigiovanni in 2009.