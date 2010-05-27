Two years for De Bonis

Diquigiovanni's Francesco de Bonis hung on tenaciously, but could not stay with Voigt and Bellotti on the steep parts. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Francesco De Bonis has been handed a two-year suspension and fine by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI). The Italian was one of the first five cases opened by the UCI last year with the backing of its Biological Passport. The suspension runs from June 18, 2009, to June 17, 2011.

De Bonis has also been handed a fine of 13,750 Euros and 3.500 Swiss Francs for the costs of the UCI.

“It was an important case as it was the first. It sets the precedent and it’s important for world sport. There are more in the pipeline,” Pat Mcquaid, head of the UCI, told Cyclingnews on Thursday.

“We prepared a case that the experts signed off. It’s a classic doping case that goes to the national federation and in this case the Italian federation passed it to CONI. That case was heard this morning and De Bonis was sanctioned for two years.”

The UCI published the first results of the Passport study on June 17, 2009, releasing the names of De Bonis, Pietro Caucchioli, Ricardo Serrano, Igor Astarloa and Rubén Lobato.

De Bonis became a professional with Gerolsteiner in 2008 and rode for Diquigiovanni last year.