WADA hails De Bonis suspension

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has welcomed the two-year suspension of Francesco De Bonis under the biological passport programme. The International Cycling Union announced the suspension, the first of its kind, on May 27.

“The Athlete Biological Passport adds a powerful tool to support the fight against doping in sport,” said WADA’s Director General David Howman on the agency's website. “Coupled with other strategies, it makes prohibited preparations harder to implement by those athletes who may take the risk to cheat."

“We know that the effects of some substances remain detectable in the body longer than the substances themselves. The Athlete Biological Passport Model allows the anti-doping community to exploit this reality through a similar approach to that used in forensic science."

Howman called for other sport federations to adopt the UCI's approach. “We look forward to seeing more anti-doping organisations follow in the UCI’s footsteps and implement such longitudinal follow-up programs in the comings months and years.”