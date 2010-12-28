Danish 'cross champion gets bike back

Joachim Parbo (Leopard Cycles) running with classic cyclocross form. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Joachim Parbo has had his cyclo-cross bike returned after a fan rode away with in on Sunday after the World Cup race in Zolder, Belgium.

The Danish 'cross champion said he routinely let fans take a spin on his bike at races. His good deed to the fans didn't work out this weekend though, as the man failed to return with the bike.

He described the man as a 30-year-old, weighing 100 kilograms and wearing his hair in a ponytail.

Parbo reported the theft to Belgian police on Sunday. They followed up on a tip received and recovered the Leopard Cycles JPX Prototype bike at the perpetrator's home.

Parbo did not say whether he would continue to lend out his bike in the future.