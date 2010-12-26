Danish cyclo-cross champion's bike stolen

Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Joachim Parbo (Leopard) will remember his participation in the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup round in Zolder, Belgium, for a long time. One of the Danish champion's two bikes at the event was stolen after the race.

While riding in 33rd position on a course that was covered with deep snow, the 36-year-old rider was forced to leave the race and officially finished two laps down. Leaders Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Niels Albert (BCKP-Powerplus) were about to lap Parbo.

After freshening up, Parbo was talking with some fans at his car when somebody asked him details about his bike. "I offered to let the man do a test ride with the bike. I often do that with fans that don't look like the typical drunk cyclo-cross spectators," Parbo told Cyclingnews.

This time, though, the man didn't return his bike. One hour later, Parbo described the man as a 30-year-old, weighing approximately 100 kilograms and sporting a ponytail. He has reported the theft to police.

The Leopard Cycles bike is a black, JPX prototype with white decals on its Zipp wheels.

"I have another bike in Denmark, but I can't drive back right now because of the weather. I'll have to ride my next race in Pétange with only one bike," said Parbo.