Danish betting firm pays out for Schleck winning 2010 Tour

Alberto Contador is still officially the winner of this year's Tour de France, but a Danish betting firm isn't taking any chances in light of the Spaniard's positive doping control during the race. Betsson is paying out to those who had picked runner-up Andy Schleck, of the Danish Team Saxo Bank, to win.

“We are of course not judging Contador, but in case of uncertainty about who will ultimately be declared the winner of a contest, we have to accept all doubts,” said Jesper Mortensen, the national manager for Bettson in Denmark, to sporten.dk. “We have therefore decided to pay to those who wagered on Andy Schleck as the overall winner of the Tour de France.”

In addition, they will also pay out to those who had picked Schleck, Denis Menchov and Samuel Sanchez to make the podium. Menchov finished third and Sanchez fourth. Both would move up if Contador were to be disqualified.

The firm did not indicate how much money might be involved. However, it is now accepting bets as to whether Contador will ride next year's Tour.

Meanwhile, Contador received support from a different Danish source. Michael Rasmussen, who served a two-year doping-related suspension, called Contador's claim of contaminated meat, “the only plausible explanation, he told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“You have to judge what is performance enhancing. What they found Contador positive for has no performance enhancing effect. Their system leaves no room for common sense.”