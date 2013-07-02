Danish Anti-Doping looking at Riis and Saxo team

Image 1 of 3 Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank manager Bjarne Riis ahead of stage 1 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador are all smiles after the jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Anti-Doping Denmark investigation into doping in Danish cycling is centered around Bjarne Riis, a source has said. The Saxo-Tinkoff team owner confirmed the investigation Monday.

“He is very much in the spotlight,” the anonymous source told Ekstrabladet.dk. The three investigator are said to have achieved an overview of events within Danish cycling over the last 20 years.

“They have dug themselves completely into the fabric and the study stretches back to Kim Andersen,” the source said. Andersen, now with RadioShack-Leopard and a confidante of the Schleck brothers, rode professionally from 1980 to 1992. He tested positive for testosterone in 1987 and was given a lifetime suspension,which was reduced to one year. At the 1992 Amstel Gold Race he again tested positive and was fired by his team.

“Anti-doping authorities have clearly spoken across international borders, and many questions are about Bjarne Riis.”

The investigation is said to have gained momentum with Michael Rasmussen's confession earlier this year, and to be looking into doing at Riis' teams over the years. Rasmussen, Tyler Hamilton, Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie have all said they doped whilst riding for the Danish team.