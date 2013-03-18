Danielson back from doping suspension at Catalunya
Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie return to racing at Volta a Catalunya
For local cycling fans Monday in Catalunya wasn’t just memorable for probably being the warmest day in Spain this year: stage one of the Volta a Catalunya was also where three riders with Garmin-Sharp, Christian Vande Velde, Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie - following a six month suspension for their involvement in the Lance Armstrong/US Postal affair - pinned on race numbers for the first time this season.
