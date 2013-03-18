Danielson back from doping suspension at Catalunya

Image 1 of 5 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) solos to victory at the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) drops the rest of his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti)

For local cycling fans Monday in Catalunya wasn’t just memorable for probably being the warmest day in Spain this year: stage one of the Volta a Catalunya was also where three riders with Garmin-Sharp, Christian Vande Velde, Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie - following a six month suspension for their involvement in the Lance Armstrong/US Postal affair - pinned on race numbers for the first time this season.



