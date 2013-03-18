Trending

Danielson back from doping suspension at Catalunya

Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie return to racing at Volta a Catalunya

Image 1 of 5

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 5

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 5

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) solos to victory at the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) solos to victory at the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 5

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) drops the rest of his breakaway companions.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) drops the rest of his breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 5

Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda)

Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

For local cycling fans Monday in Catalunya wasn’t just memorable for probably being the warmest day in Spain this year: stage one of the Volta a Catalunya was also where three riders with Garmin-Sharp, Christian Vande Velde, Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie - following a six month suspension for their involvement in the Lance Armstrong/US Postal affair - pinned on race numbers for the first time this season.

Related Articles

Daniel, Albershardt win 17-18 junior time trials

Daniel Martin to make Tour de France debut

Danielson solos to victory in Aspen

Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie accept USADA bans