Dan Martin takes aim at Mur de Bretagne finale

Image 1 of 4 Dam Martin prepares for the start of stage 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the start line Image 3 of 4 Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin descends. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 The Cannondale-Garmin team in its green jerseys (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) had to settle for fourth place on the Mur de Huy on stage 3 of the Tour de France earlier in the week but the Irishman will have another opportunity to land victory on amenable terrain when the race arrives at Mur de Bretagne on Saturday afternoon.

A recent tradition at Flèche Wallonne has been Martin’s late charge as the Mur de Huy begins to level out with 300 metres to go. That acceleration brought him to podium finishes at the race in 2013 and 2014, and though at first glance, his fourth place on the Tour’s visit seemed cut from the same cloth, the circumstances were very different.



