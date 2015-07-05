Dan Martin: The Tour de France starts today
Cannondale-Garmin rider looking to strike on the Mur de Huy
Dan Martin's Tour de France began with a steady ride in the Utrecht time trial on Saturday but the Irishman's focus is already been dialled in on the road race stages and especially stage 3, which finishes atop the Mur de Huy in Belgium.
"It's the old cliché but you really have to take it day-by-day. I can't start thinking about Monday because I could end up in a ditch first. We have the best team possible for the flat stages in order to protect us. This group has been together since the Dauphiné and every day we're gelling more and more. I'm confident that they'll get us to mountains in one piece and still in contention. That's when the GC race starts proper."
