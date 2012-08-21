Dan Martin renews with Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 4 2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 4 Irishman Daniel Martin will go pro in 2008 (Image credit: Pierre Carrey/VC La Pomme Marseille) Image 3 of 4 Garmin's Daniel Martin hopes to participate in the Tour de France this year (Image credit: Stephen McMahon) Image 4 of 4 Domenico Pozzovivo, Dan Martin and Jérôme Baugnies on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Ireland's Daniel Martin has renewed his contract with the Garmin-Sharp team through 2014, the team announced today. Martin first joined the team as a neo-pro in 2008 and has been with the squad ever since.

"This team feels like family to me, and after the progression we have achieved together since I signed my first contract, it is the only team where I feel that I can continue to achieve my full potential as a bike rider," Martin said in a press release. "Having fun has always been my ethos toward my job and passion, and Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda is an environment where I feel comfortable on both a social and professional level."

Martin has shown increasing promise as a stage race contender, first with his win in the Rout du Sud in 2008 and the overall Tour of Poland in 2010. He took his first Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a España last year before making his debut in the Tour de France this season.

"It's been an incredible few months for me with finishing my first Tour de France and competing in the Olympics, and re-signing with the team just adds to it," he concluded.