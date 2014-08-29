Dan Martin overheats on La Zubia but overall hopes have not cooled
Irishman looks to bounce back at Vuelta a España
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
The Vuelta a España’s first summit finish above La Zubia proved to be an unforgiving one for Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), but the Irishman was upbeat about his prospects for the remainder of the race when he lined up for the start of stage 7 in Alhendín on Friday.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy