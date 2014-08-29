Dan Martin overheats on La Zubia but overall hopes have not cooled

Image 1 of 4 Stage fovourite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) doesn't want to give up (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 2 of 4 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Deja vu all over again for Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Ireland's Dan Martin could do well on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The Vuelta a España’s first summit finish above La Zubia proved to be an unforgiving one for Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), but the Irishman was upbeat about his prospects for the remainder of the race when he lined up for the start of stage 7 in Alhendín on Friday.



