Dan Martin overheats on La Zubia but overall hopes have not cooled

Irishman looks to bounce back at Vuelta a España

The Vuelta a España’s first summit finish above La Zubia proved to be an unforgiving one for Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), but the Irishman was upbeat about his prospects for the remainder of the race when he lined up for the start of stage 7 in Alhendín on Friday.

