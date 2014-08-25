Trending

Dan Martin: I didn’t run out of legs, Matthews was just quicker

Irishman takes second at Arcos de la Frontera

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) sprint to the stage 3 finish line

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Deja vu all over again for Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing.

Stage fovourite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) doesn't want to give up

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) could summon up a smile even if his frustration was palpable as he banged on his handlebars on crossing the line. “I’m just sick of getting second place,” the Irishman said after wheeling to a halt past the finish of stage 3 of the Vuelta a España, just edged out by Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge).

