Dan Martin: I didn’t run out of legs, Matthews was just quicker

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) could summon up a smile even if his frustration was palpable as he banged on his handlebars on crossing the line. “I’m just sick of getting second place,” the Irishman said after wheeling to a halt past the finish of stage 3 of the Vuelta a España, just edged out by Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge).



