D'Almeida leads French contingent at Cali World Cup

The French team for the second round of the UCI track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, will be headed by Michaël D'Almeida. In the absence of Grégory Baugé, who is still recovering from tendonitis, and Kevin Sireau, the third man of the team sprint world champions, D'Almeida will be leading the French team in the track meet starting December 1.

The 24-year-old will be competing in the sprint events alongside Julien Palma, François Pervis and Virginie Cueff. The French contingent for the endurance races will be Vivien Brisse, Bryan Coquard, Julien Duval, Kevin Labeque, Morgan Kneisky and Pascale Jeuland.