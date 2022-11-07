Cyclocross specialists brace for return of Pidcock, Van der Poel and Van Aert

The tactical racing which have so far dominated the men’s cyclocross season and produced several different winners could be about to end, with Tom Pidcock, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert set to return at the Hulst World Cup round on November 27.

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal riders Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout have dominated much of the early season racing, along with their former teammate turned rival Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) and Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions).

Iserbyt has taken five victories and leads the World Cup series overall while teammate Vanthourenhout was crowned European cyclo-cross champion this weekend after a strong technical display in Namur.

The return of Pidcock on November 19 at the Merksplas Superprestige race and then the arrival of Van der Poel and Van Aert on November 27 could end their domination and turn the cyclocross races into muddy time trials.

“I’ve trained so much to close the gap but it’s realistic that there will be three stronger,” Vanthourenhout admitted.

“I think if Tom (Pidcock), Mathieu (Van der Poel) and Wout (Van Aert) come back, there won't be tactical racing anymore.”

Last season Van Aert dominated the cyclo-cross racing over the intense Christmas period. He won nine of his 10 races in just a four-week block, before deciding to miss the World Championships in the USA to prepare for the road season with Jumbo-Visma.

Pidcock took more time to adapt back into cyclo-cross taking four wins including the world title in Fayetteville, while four-time world champion Van der Poel only finished one race before a knee injury wrecked his spring.

“They’ll have to prove themselves again,” Sweeck said bullishly.

“I think the level is pretty high for the moment and I’m looking forward to it. Everybody is speaking about it and I’m not afraid.”

“It will be a battle with maybe some more guys so it will be good for cyclo-cross. I think more riders will try to attack and the pace will maybe be higher for the whole race. I’m looking forward to it. You also need good legs to answer the attacks but when you have them everybody can be in the race.”