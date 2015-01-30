Cyclo-cross Worlds: Vos not sure of start on Saturday
Dutchwoman picks Ferrand-Prévot, Nash and Lechner as top contenders
The 2015 women’s Cyclo-cross World Championships will be one of the most open in the competition’s 16 year history. While seven-time champion Marianne Vos almost always starts as the favourite, this year she’s still recovering from a hamstring injury, and although she always wants to defend her rainbow jersey, she told Cyclingnews she’s still not sure she can start.
