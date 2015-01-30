Cyclo-cross Worlds: Vos not sure of start on Saturday

Image 1 of 4 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Katerina Nash celebrates her win at the Namur World Cup. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) wins Hoogerheide World Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 women’s Cyclo-cross World Championships will be one of the most open in the competition’s 16 year history. While seven-time champion Marianne Vos almost always starts as the favourite, this year she’s still recovering from a hamstring injury, and although she always wants to defend her rainbow jersey, she told Cyclingnews she’s still not sure she can start.



