Trending

Cyclo-cross Worlds: Vos not sure of start on Saturday

Dutchwoman picks Ferrand-Prévot, Nash and Lechner as top contenders

Image 1 of 4

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Katerina Nash celebrates her win at the Namur World Cup.

Katerina Nash celebrates her win at the Namur World Cup.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) wins Hoogerheide World Cup

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) wins Hoogerheide World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 women’s Cyclo-cross World Championships will be one of the most open in the competition’s 16 year history. While seven-time champion Marianne Vos almost always starts as the favourite, this year she’s still recovering from a hamstring injury, and although she always wants to defend her rainbow jersey, she told Cyclingnews she’s still not sure she can start.

Related Articles

Ferrand-Prévot hints at rivalry with Vos

Nash takes victory in Baal

Lechner dominates in the mud

Vos hopeful for cyclo-cross world title defence