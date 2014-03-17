Cyclingnews online production editor required - North America

Cyclingnews' own Laura Weislo puts in an effort as Contador watches on. (Image credit: Robertson/VeloDramatic)

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for a full or part-time online production editor based in North America.

The position requires applicants to have a keen interest and thorough knowledge of competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. Familiarity with news writing style and Associated Press Stylebook is required.

The position will involve producing reports, results, photos and features from the world of cycling, so fluency in a second language is also an advantage, as is a familiarity with online production techniques, experience in journalism and copy editing. Familiarity with writing for search engine optimization is preferred. Fluency with Microsoft Excel macros and text editors (TextPad) is desired.

The applicants will need to be self-starters as the position involves working from home, with regular communication between production editors in all Cyclingnews offices. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work. Travel may be required, up to 10%.

Please send your CV with a cover letter via e-mail to laura@cyclingnews.com with "Cyclingnews online editing position" in the subject line, and specify if you desire full- or part-time work. Deadline for applications is March 17, 2014 with an expected start date of April 1, 2014.

Job Responsibilities:

Generate, develop, and write bylined feature articles and news content.

Manage daily posting of news content.

Edit, copy-edit, and proof all content posted on the website, rewriting content in the site’s voice and style when necessary.

Write and edit all headlines for maximum click potential.

Work with the Managing Editor and Deputy Editor in the exploration of new ideas and methods to grow website traffic.

Contribute to Cyclingnews social media outlets, such as FaceBook and Twitter

Required Qualifications:

Enthusiasm and a strong working knowledge of professional road racing: teams, riders, and major issues.

Excellent writing and editing skills.

The ability to write headlines.

The ability to post content quickly but with a high level of accuracy.

A healthy appetite for change and innovation, and a high threshold for trial-and-error.

Experience with online content management systems, or the ability to learn a CMS very quickly.

BA or BS degree preferred.

Previous editorial experience in actions sports.

About Future

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). It has operations in the UK, US and Australia creating 200 publications, apps, websites and events. It holds market-leading positions in Technology, Gaming, Entertainment, Creative and Sport & Auto sectors. Future attracts 50 million monthly global unique users to its websites, which include techradar.com, gamesradar.com, bikeradar.com and musicradar.com. Future sells more than 24 million magazines every year, that’s 45 magazines sold every minute. Our most well-known brands in the US include Mac|Life, Maximum PC, PC Gamer and Official Xbox Magazine. We deliver over 100 digital editions, selling over two million products in the last 12 months through Apple’s Newsstand for iPad. Future exports or syndicates over 200 publications to over 90 countries, making us the UK’s number one exporter and licensor of magazine content. Future is currently Consumer Digital Publisher of the Year for both the Association of Online Publishers and the Professional Publishers Association.