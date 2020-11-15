Cyclingnews online production editor required in Australia

Cyclingnews is looking for an online production editor based in Australia. This is a remote position that requires regular weekend work.

Job Purpose

The duties for this position will be wide-ranging and will involve you in many aspects of the site's production and operation, as well as the traffic growth and editorial qualities. You will report to and work closely with the Editor-in-Chief, and share responsibility for the site within your region (Australia) and its growth.

We have an office in Sydney that can serve as a base for the successful candidate if you live in that area, but we're equally happy for you to be home-based from anywhere in Australia.

Importantly, you will be a vital member of the editorial team, maximising your passion and strength in writing engaging news, reports and features.

Key Responsibilities

You will ensure that the production of news pages, interviews and race coverage is carried out in a timely fashion.

You will need to liaise with the Editor-in-Chief on a frequent basis to formulate strategy and planning of coverage for Australian cycling coverage.

Essential Skills

You are a native English-speaker with impeccable writing, grammar and punctuation skills, and are as comfortable editing other writers' work as you are wrestling an interviewee's words into plain English.

Desirable

While not essential, a passion for and knowledge of men's and women's professional cycling and its history would be desirable, as would a working knowledge of one or more European languages to assist in the monitoring of non-English-speaking media.

About Future

Future's editorial department is a highly innovative and fast-moving part of our business that is staffed by a combination of digital development specialists, highly skilled online journalists and business experts. Together they are developing new approaches to content creation and presentation that help audiences to discover the right products for their needs and buy them at the best prices – all this is underpinned by best-in-class, independent journalism, written by passionate experts.

For more information on benefits at Future and to apply, click here.