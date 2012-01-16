Cyclingnews daily trivia for the Santos Tour Down Under
Each day a chance to win a pair of Bont's top of the range Vapour Shoes
Tune into Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Santos Tour Down Under for a chance to win a pair of Bont's top of the range Vapour Shoes.
All you have to do is follow our live coverage during each stage. We’ll post a question during the stage and you can answer it on Twitter with the hashtag #cyclingnewstdu and we’ll pick a winner at random.
The winner will be able to customise their colours too. Still here? Head over to our live coverage now to be in with a chance of wining.
Live coverage for stage 1 of the Tour Down Under begins at 11 AM local time in Adelaide.
