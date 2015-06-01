Cycling Canada announces Pan Am Games selection

Image 1 of 5 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) tucked in for a fourth place ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 4 of 5 Guillaume Boivin comes to the team from two years at Cannondale. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 5 Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Cycling Canada announced the 24 riders that will represent the nation at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games set take place from July 10 to 26. Sixteen cyclists will race in the track and road events along with four in the mountain bike and four in BMX events.

Of the 24 athletes selected to Team Canada, three have won medals in previous events; Catharine Pendrel (2007), Laura Brown (2011) and Jasmin Glaesser (2011).

“Being named to the team and winning medals on the road and track is a big goal of mine this year since the games will be held on home soil and on our newly minted track in the Toronto area,” Glaesser told Cyclingnews. She will participate in the road race, time trial and endurance track events.

Pendrel, a two-time Olympian, two-time world champion, Commonwealth Games champion, Pan Am Games champion and five-time Canadian champion said, “It's always special to wear the maple leaf and race for medals, especially in my home country.”

BMX will kick off the cycling events at Centennial Park Pan Am BMX Centre on July 11 followed by the mountain bike events further north at Hardwood Mountain Bike Park on July 12. All track cycling events will be held at the newly built Cisco Milton Pan Am/Parapan Am Velodrome from July 16 to 19. The individual time trials will be held on July 22 at the Milton Time Trial Course and the road races will end the cycling events at the Ontario Place West Channel on July 25.

“Our cycling athletes are among the world’s best and this is reflected by the outstanding team nominated today. It was such an honour to do what I loved most and cycle for my country and I know these athletes share my passion. Congratulations to each one of our cyclists, you deserve this great honour and Canada will be sure to support you as you take on the best that the Americas have to offer here in the Golden Horseshoe,” said Curt Harnett, Toronto2015 Team Canada Chef de Mission and former Olympian.

Team Canada for the 2015 Pan American Games:

Road Race

Allison Beveridge (Team Trek-Red Truck Racing) - Road Race

Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) -Time Trial

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) - Road Race and Time Trial

Kirsti Lay (Team SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized) - Road Race

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) - Road Race

Hugo Houle (AG2R LaMondiale) - Road Race and Time Trial

Sean MacKinnon - Road Race

Rémi Peletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) - Road Race

Mountain bike

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Raphaël Gagné (Rocky Mountain Bicycles)

Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox)

BMX

Daina Tuchschere

Amelia Walsh

Jimmy Brown

Tory Nyhaug

Track Cycling

Allison Beveridge - Team Pursuit

Laura Brown - Team Pursuit

Jasmin Glaesser - Team Pursuit and Omnium

Kirsti Lay - Team Pursuit

Kate O’Brien - Sprint and Team Sprint

Monique Sullivan - Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin

Hugo Barrette - Sprint,Team Sprint and Keirin

Evan Carey - Sprint and Team Sprint

Adam Jamison - Team Pursuit

Eric Johnstone - Team Pursuit

Sean MacKinnon - Team Pursuit

Rémi Pelletier-Roy - Team Pursuit and Omnium

Ed Veal - Team Pursuit

Joseph Veloce- Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin