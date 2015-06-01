Cycling Canada announces Pan Am Games selection
24 riders to represent nation in Toronto
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Cycling Canada announced the 24 riders that will represent the nation at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games set take place from July 10 to 26. Sixteen cyclists will race in the track and road events along with four in the mountain bike and four in BMX events.
Of the 24 athletes selected to Team Canada, three have won medals in previous events; Catharine Pendrel (2007), Laura Brown (2011) and Jasmin Glaesser (2011).
“Being named to the team and winning medals on the road and track is a big goal of mine this year since the games will be held on home soil and on our newly minted track in the Toronto area,” Glaesser told Cyclingnews. She will participate in the road race, time trial and endurance track events.
Pendrel, a two-time Olympian, two-time world champion, Commonwealth Games champion, Pan Am Games champion and five-time Canadian champion said, “It's always special to wear the maple leaf and race for medals, especially in my home country.”
BMX will kick off the cycling events at Centennial Park Pan Am BMX Centre on July 11 followed by the mountain bike events further north at Hardwood Mountain Bike Park on July 12. All track cycling events will be held at the newly built Cisco Milton Pan Am/Parapan Am Velodrome from July 16 to 19. The individual time trials will be held on July 22 at the Milton Time Trial Course and the road races will end the cycling events at the Ontario Place West Channel on July 25.
“Our cycling athletes are among the world’s best and this is reflected by the outstanding team nominated today. It was such an honour to do what I loved most and cycle for my country and I know these athletes share my passion. Congratulations to each one of our cyclists, you deserve this great honour and Canada will be sure to support you as you take on the best that the Americas have to offer here in the Golden Horseshoe,” said Curt Harnett, Toronto2015 Team Canada Chef de Mission and former Olympian.
Team Canada for the 2015 Pan American Games:
Road Race
Allison Beveridge (Team Trek-Red Truck Racing) - Road Race
Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) -Time Trial
Jasmin Glaesser (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) - Road Race and Time Trial
Kirsti Lay (Team SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized) - Road Race
Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) - Road Race
Hugo Houle (AG2R LaMondiale) - Road Race and Time Trial
Sean MacKinnon - Road Race
Rémi Peletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) - Road Race
Mountain bike
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
Raphaël Gagné (Rocky Mountain Bicycles)
Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox)
BMX
Daina Tuchschere
Amelia Walsh
Jimmy Brown
Tory Nyhaug
Track Cycling
Allison Beveridge - Team Pursuit
Laura Brown - Team Pursuit
Jasmin Glaesser - Team Pursuit and Omnium
Kirsti Lay - Team Pursuit
Kate O’Brien - Sprint and Team Sprint
Monique Sullivan - Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin
Hugo Barrette - Sprint,Team Sprint and Keirin
Evan Carey - Sprint and Team Sprint
Adam Jamison - Team Pursuit
Eric Johnstone - Team Pursuit
Sean MacKinnon - Team Pursuit
Rémi Pelletier-Roy - Team Pursuit and Omnium
Ed Veal - Team Pursuit
Joseph Veloce- Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin
