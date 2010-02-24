Cycling Australia confirms Jayco Herald Sun Tour move

Image 1 of 2 Garmin Slipstream's Tom Peterson has sewn up the Herald Sun King of the Mountain's Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 A street ahead of the rest: Englishman Brad Wiggins (Garmin-Slipstream) was a class above the rest and a deserved winner of the 2009 Jayco Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Cycling Australia has confirmed the Jayco Herald Sun Tour will move to February 2011, as reported earlier on Cyclingnews. The governing body will submit the dates to the International Cycling Union for its 2011 calendar, with the race’s 58th edition set to take place from February 8-13.

Cycling Australia CEO Graham Fredericks said the Board considered three main elements when considering the TL Sports’ request while meeting at the weekend.

"In arriving at this decision the Board addressed three key objectives, firstly to protect the achievements of the Santos Tour Down Under; secondly to protect the integrity of Australian track cycling, namely the Australian Track Championships and thirdly to retain the Jayco Herald Sun Tour on the UCI calendar and restore the event to its previous stature and profile," said Fredericks.

"Cycling is a growth sport in Australia both in terms of participation and profile and on the world stage Australia is a cycling success story," Fredericks added. "Both the Santos Tour Down Under and the Jayco Herald Sun Tour have been major contributors to this success as has the crucial investment by corporate partners as well as Federal, State and Local governments."

The calendar change now requires the International Cycling Union’s endorsement to take effect. Once approved, the Jayco Herald Sun Tour will take place one week after the Australian Track Championships, which are scheduled for February 1-6. The Santos Tour Down Under is expected to be scheduled for 18 to 23 January.

Knowing that a date change alone will not secure the race’s future, Fredricks said the Cycling Australia board plans on redeveloping the Oceania road calendar. "Therefore the Board has identified the redevelopment of the Oceania road calendar from mid-February through to April each year as a key priority," he said.

"With this in mind Cycling Australia plans to work with the organisers of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and other events in Australia and New Zealand to develop an exciting series of racing that will attract teams from Australia and New Zealand but will also showcase talent from Europe, Asian and North America."