Custom colours for Sagan and Alaphilippe as Specialized reveals 2022 team-issue bikes

Specialized has revealed the team-issue S-Works Tarmac SL7 bikes for sponsored teams QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, SD Worx, TotalEnergies, and Bora-Hansgrohe, with special colourways for world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Slovakian champion Peter Sagan.

"Most of the bikes and equipment we make are developed hand in hand with these athletes," said Scott Jackson, Leader of S-Racing at Specialized, in a press release.

"We help these riders perform at their best, and in turn, they help us develop the very best products. It’s a proven method for us and a close working relationship is critical to success."

The Specialized sponsored teams recently united for separately organised training camps in Spain during the month of December, where many of the athletes were fitted with their new bikes and professionally adjusted with Retül Fit experts.

In the men's peloton, WorldTour teams QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as second-division ProTeam TotalEnergies, are provided with Specialized bikes, components, helmets, shoes, tires, and Roval wheels and components during the upcoming season.

TotalEnergies' Tarmac SL7 bikes will showcase a team-issue bright red with a deeper-red fade near the headset.

However, the company revealed a special colourway of primarily blue with a stand-out red seat-post for their new star signing, the former three-time world champion Peter Sagan, who is currently the national champion of Slovakia.

The standard team-issue TotalEnergies bike (Image credit: Specialized)

SD Worx recently revealed a brand new kit, overhauling their old purple and red look to add shades of pink and yellow in 2022.

The number one ranked Women's WorldTeam will ride a jersey-matching brand new colourway on their Tarmac SL7 bikes that has primarily purple tones with iridescent highlights of a lighter pink.

Specialized provides bikes, components, helmets, shoes, tires, and apparel for SD Worx in 2022.

SD Worx's Specialized Tarmac SL7 2022 (Image credit: Specialized)

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's colourway also showcases a similar unique iridescent matte paint finish but using the team's lighter and darker blue tones, instead of purple.

The team's bikes come equipped with Shimano Dura Ace groupsets, power meters and pedals, Roval wheels, PRO and Roval steam and handlebars, Specialized saddles and tyres, CeramicSpeed bottom brackets, a K-Edge chain catcher, Tacx bottle cage, and then finished with Supacaz bar tape.

"I have loved riding the Specialized SL7 for the past couple of seasons and this new finish gives it a whole new dimension," said Vuelta a España points jersey winner Fabio Jakobsen.

"The guys at Specialized always look after us throughout the year, and when they come to our camp in December, they really look at the fine details of how they can make us go faster. Our bikes are always beautifully set up and balanced and I cannot wait to get racing on my new bike."

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's Specialized Tarmac SL7 (Image credit: Specialized)

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe's bike appears to have also undergone a colour-change to a more traditional world champion's rainbow paint scheme, replacing 'the swirling storm of competition' revealed last October.

Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized Tarmac SL7 (Image credit: Specialized)

The other WorldTour team on Specialized bikes is Bora-Hansgrohe, who already revealed their new bikes, to match their bold new kit, at the end of last year.