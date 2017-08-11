'Cross is coming: Montana Cross Camp - Gallery

US riders get ready for cyclo-cross season with immersion in the Big Sky state
Image 1 of 27
Image 2 of 27
Image 3 of 27
Image 4 of 27
Image 5 of 27
Image 6 of 27
Image 7 of 27
Image 8 of 27
Image 9 of 27
Image 10 of 27
Image 11 of 27
Image 12 of 27
Image 13 of 27
Image 14 of 27
Image 15 of 27
Image 16 of 27
Image 17 of 27
Image 18 of 27
Image 19 of 27
Image 20 of 27
Image 21 of 27
Image 22 of 27
Image 23 of 27
Image 24 of 27
Image 25 of 27
Image 26 of 27
Image 27 of 27
A sure sign that cyclo-cross season is just around the corner comes with the the closing bell at the Montana Cross Camp run by Geoff Proctor in Helena.
The camps were previously aligned with USA Cycling and were known for the first five years as the 'USAC CX Development Camp,' but Proctor went private last year and the name morphed into the Montana Cross Camp.
Campers gathered in two groups - men and women - over several weeks in and around the Montana capitol, using Carroll Colleg dorms to house athletes in between drills and rides. The men's camp, which recently concluded its seventh consecutive year, brought 21 campers coached by Proctor, Chris McGovern, Tobin Ortenblad and Scott Herzig. The first-year women's camp attracted eight riders and added coaches Kaitie Antonneau and Allison Arensman to the mix.
The camp's objective is to select some of the top CX talent, ages 15-22, to come together in the summer, out-of-competition, to begin to officially prep for upcoming cyclo-cross season.
The development includes working on skills, drills, off-the-bike training and conditioning, gravel endurance rides and four classroom sessions per day. The camp has served as a starting point for many European CX block selections and the world championships. In seven years of the camp, there have been 84 individual riders in attendance (with many repeats), and with a world championship placement rate of 31 per cent.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the camp.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy