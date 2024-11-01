Criterium racer Michael Hernandez first Orlando police officer to take down suspected shooter Thursday night

By
published

REIGN Storm Racing team captain began new job with Orlando Police Department this spring

Video footage of the October 31 shooting was shown at a press conference on November 1 by the Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith
Video footage of the October 31 shooting was shown at a press conference on November 1 by the Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith (Image credit: Orlando Police Department)

Several officers from the Orlando Police Department sprang into action in downtown Orlando Thursday night to tackle a suspect after gunshots were fired into a large crowd at two locations, leaving two people dead and six others wounded. One of those officers deemed a 'hero' for responding quickly and stopping the shooting spree was Michael Hernandez, known for his other job as a criterium specialist and captain of the REIGN Storm Racing team.

A 17-year-old suspect, identified by Orlando Police  Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, Orlando Police announced at a press conference on Friday.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).