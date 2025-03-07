Luca Colnaghi suffers multiple injuries after attack by two motorcyclists

Italian racer Luca Colnaghi has been left nursing a dislocated collarbone and microfracture to his rib after he was attacked by a pair of motorcyclists while out training on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who is in his fourth season with VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, was out training with his brother Andrea near Lake Como in Northern Italy when the pair were cornered by a motorcyclist.

Speaking to Tuttobiciweb, Colnaghi said that the motorcyclist forced the pair to stop before pushing him to the ground and attacking him.

"Unfortunately, on our way, we came across a guy on a motorbike looking for trouble. He flanked me, insulted me, and put his bike sideways to force me to stop," Colnaghi said.

"When I came face to face with him, we tried to calm him down, to tell him to stop, that we had no desire to fight, but he pushed me and made me fall.

"He attacked me, grabbing me by the neck. Luckily, my brother and I managed to stop him and make him leave. He tried to intimidate us by going back the wrong way as if he was going to crash into us head-on, but that seemed to be the end of it."

Colnaghi, who began his 2025 season with four one-day races in Spain, said that he later returned to the scene of the attack having realised that his earphones had fallen from his jersey pocket.

"I made the mistake of returning to the scene alone," he said, before describing the second attack, in which the first motorcyclist was accompanied by another.

"The biker, who I later discovered was already known to police, returned with another on a bike. First, they grazed me to make me fall and then, when I was running away, the other one picked up a rock from the road and threw it at my back wheel," Colnaghi said.

"Not content with that, they came at me with the motorbike, blocking me against the short wall at the side of the road that separated the road from the lake. I was already hurt from the impact, but as if that wasn't enough, the two left the bike to grab me from behind and punch me in the face."

Colnaghi's father arrived on the scene shortly after, having been alerted by an alarm on his bike computer. The emergency services and Carabinieri also arrived, though Colnaghi said he was upset that no motorists had stopped to intervene or help.

"I was very saddened to find that, despite my blatant pleas for help, no motorist stopped," Colnaghi said. "Only an amateur cyclist who witnessed the scene, when I was in the ambulance, offered to be my witness. I've been training on these roads since I was a child and today cycling is my job.

"I wear a recognisable uniform and the likelihood of finding these characters is a foregone conclusion. I go out on my bike with '25 more eyes open', but I hope they never do anything bad to me or anyone else again. I believe in justice, and I hope the authorities will do their duty, otherwise, how is one to defend oneself in Italy?"

Colnaghi managed to take a photo of the motorcyclist's number plates during the attacks. He has asked for assistance from the ACCPI (Italian rider's union) and has filed a complaint with the Carabinieri. Zerosbatti, a legal firm specialising in assisting cyclists, will represent Colnaghi.

"Luca Colnaghi's attackers, as a result of the investigations we requested via the lawsuit, will have to answer for serious offences such as wilful injury, assault, threats – with aggravating circumstances," said lawyer Federico Balconi.

"We hope that the public prosecutor's office will rigorously carry out all the necessary activities to guarantee Luca and all cyclists in the area safety and protection from these dangerous individuals."

Colnaghi suffered a dislocated shoulder in the attack, also suffering a rib microfracture. He's been advised to take a 10-day break from racing but he's heading to Belgium this weekend with the GP Criquelion and GP Monseré on his upcoming schedule.

"VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè expresses its support and solidarity with Luca Colnaghi, who was the victim of a serious assault while returning home after a training session," the Italian team said in a statement released following the attack.

"Colnaghi suffered a dislocated shoulder and a microfracture to his ribs, with a prognosis of 10 days of rest. Despite this, his fighting spirit drives him to honor his sporting commitments in Belgium next weekend at the GP Criquielion and GP Monseré, races he is determined to participate in."