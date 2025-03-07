Luca Colnaghi suffers multiple injuries after attack by two motorcyclists

By
published

'I hope the authorities will do their duty' – Italian left with dislocated shoulder and rib microfracture after assault during training ride

Luca Colnaghi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)
Luca Colnaghi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) (Image credit: VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)

Italian racer Luca Colnaghi has been left nursing a dislocated collarbone and microfracture to his rib after he was attacked by a pair of motorcyclists while out training on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who is in his fourth season with VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, was out training with his brother Andrea near Lake Como in Northern Italy when the pair were cornered by a motorcyclist.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

