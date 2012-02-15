Critérium International to finish on Col de l'Ospedale

Image 1 of 3 The peloton on stage 1 of the Critérium International 2011 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Germany's Jens Voigt (Team CSC) won the Critérium International for the fourth time, equalling Jacques Anquetil (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 2010 Criterium International top three (l-r): Michael Rogers, 2nd; Pierrick Fédrigo, 1st; Tiago Machado, 3rd. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The 81st edition of the Critérium International takes on much of the same roads as the 2011 race, but will undergo a stage shuffle to finish, rather than the start with the queen stage to the Col de l'Ospedale.

Related Articles 2013 Tour de France unveils three Corsican stages

The move is hoped by race organiser ASO to have the race conclude on the most climactic day, with the traditional closing time trial moved to the opening day and leaving no recourse for the chrono specialists to make up potential time losses after the l'Ospedale.

The alternate stage order will in theory keep the overall undecided until after the finish of stage 3, a positive change for fans and the race organisation, particulalry after last year's race more or less decided by Frank Schleck's solo win on the first stage.

As with previous years when the race has been run in Corsica the event will be organised out of Porto-Vecchio, with ASO continuing to test the roads the Tour de France will ride over in 2013. The first stage will see riders take on a 89.5 km flat stage, before a 6.5 km time trial to be run immediately after. The Col de l'Ospedale stage is shorter at 179 km than last year, but arguably harder with a hillier finale.

Teams for the 81st Criterium International

WorldTour

Euskaltel-Euskadi

BMC Racing Team

Garmin-Barracuda

AG2R La Mondiale

FDJ - BigMat

Sky Procycling

RadioShack-Nissan

Professional Continental

Colombia-Coldeportes

Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Bretagne-Schuller

Cofidis, Le crédit en ligne

Saur-Sojasun

Team Europcar

Project 1T4I

Continental

Auber 93

La Pomme Marseille