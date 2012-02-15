Critérium International to finish on Col de l'Ospedale
Traditional time trial conclusion moved to opening day
The 81st edition of the Critérium International takes on much of the same roads as the 2011 race, but will undergo a stage shuffle to finish, rather than the start with the queen stage to the Col de l'Ospedale.
The move is hoped by race organiser ASO to have the race conclude on the most climactic day, with the traditional closing time trial moved to the opening day and leaving no recourse for the chrono specialists to make up potential time losses after the l'Ospedale.
The alternate stage order will in theory keep the overall undecided until after the finish of stage 3, a positive change for fans and the race organisation, particulalry after last year's race more or less decided by Frank Schleck's solo win on the first stage.
As with previous years when the race has been run in Corsica the event will be organised out of Porto-Vecchio, with ASO continuing to test the roads the Tour de France will ride over in 2013. The first stage will see riders take on a 89.5 km flat stage, before a 6.5 km time trial to be run immediately after. The Col de l'Ospedale stage is shorter at 179 km than last year, but arguably harder with a hillier finale.
Teams for the 81st Criterium International
WorldTour
Euskaltel-Euskadi
BMC Racing Team
Garmin-Barracuda
AG2R La Mondiale
FDJ - BigMat
Sky Procycling
RadioShack-Nissan
Professional Continental
Colombia-Coldeportes
Team Type 1 - Sanofi
Bretagne-Schuller
Cofidis, Le crédit en ligne
Saur-Sojasun
Team Europcar
Project 1T4I
Continental
Auber 93
La Pomme Marseille
