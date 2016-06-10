Criterium du Dauphine stage 5 highlights - Video

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) took control of the Criterium du Dauphine as he rode to victory on stage 5 in Vaujany..

The defending champion rode to the line with his former teammate Richie Porte (BMC) after attacking in the final kilometres and dropping the race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). Froome and Porte went head to head in the final sprint for the line but the Australian was no match for Froome and had to settle for second.

Contador lost some 21 seconds to Froome and Porte in the end, pushing him down to third overall.

