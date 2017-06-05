Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Arnaud Demare on the stage 2 podium at Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

FDJ's Arnaud Démare was first across the finish line in Arlanc on Monday to take the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Frenchman proved fastest in the bunch sprint that closed out the afternoon, nabbing a convincing victory in the high-speed finish with Katusha-Alpecin's Alexander Kristoff finishing second. Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni rounded out the stage 2 podium in third place.

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko put in an impressive effort attempting to deny the sprinters from the early breakaway, but the pack brought his stubborn escape attempt to heel inside the final 10 kilometres to set up the bunch kick.

Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt finished safely in the peloton to retain his race lead.