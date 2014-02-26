Gallery: Riders prepare for Le Tour de Langkawi

Image 1 of 39 The Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 The MTN-Qhubeka taem has high hopes for the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 John Lee Augustyn rejoins the pro ranks with MTN - Qhubeka at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Belkin's Bianchi Oltres are ready. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo) dials in his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Tinkoff-Saxo riders wait for their bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Tinkoff Saxo's bike bags arrived. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Merhawi Kudus, Tsgabu Grmay and Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Ethiopian champion Tsgabu Grmay and Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Francesco Chicchi (Yellow Fluo) at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Tinkoff-Saxo riders await their training session (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Merhawi Kudus is MTN-Qhubeka's hot new climber from Eritrea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Francesco Chicchi (Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo) gets his bike adjusted (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 The Katusha team marches to the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Katusha at the Tour de Langkawi presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Tinkoff Saxo at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Tinkoff-Saxo riders head in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Tinkoff-Saxo on the stage at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Katusha at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Some local color for the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Orica-GreenEdge at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Team Colombia at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Fireworks signal the start of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 The Astana team for the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Team Europcar introduced at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Belkin lines up for the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 The Terengganu team at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Androni Giocattoli at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 UnitedHealthcare at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Aisan Racing Team at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 The Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Tinoff-Saxo arrives at the Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 The Tour de Langkawi team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Both riders and their bikes are ready for the 19th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi, and as the race motto goes, the heat was indeed back - both literally and figuratively.

A strong field assembled for the team presentation on the tiny island off of the Malaysian west coast in steamy conditions, with the "hot favorite", Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), looking to move up from his second place finish in last year's race, but is unsure of his current state of form.

“Last year it was my first time in Malaysia and I came second in Le Tour de Langkawi. I hope to do better this year! For many of the Europeans, it’s the first race of the year. I don’t know how good my shape is. In my preparation, I’ve been dealing with food poisoning and crashes but now I’m feeling good. Stage 4 to Genting Highlands will be the main stage for the overall classification.”

Belkin's Theo Bos is also looking for some revenge after being knocked out of last year's event by illness after winning two stages. "Looking at the map, there’s a potential for a lot of bunch sprints, probably eight or nine out of ten stages. I haven’t won a race yet this year but I rode the Tour of Qatar and the legs were feeling good."

The Tour de Langkawi allows teams of only six riders, making it more challenging for the sprinters' teams to control the race and line up a powerful lead-out, but Bos is confident that his Belkin team can get the job done.

"We have a well-balanced team with excellent lead-out men for me," Bos said. "It’s great to have an Olympic champion, Graeme Brown, and the individual pursuit world record holder, Jack Bobridge, in front of me before sprinting but there’ll be a big competition between all the teams who came here with a sprinter. I’ve seen in Qatar that [Orica-GreenEdge’s] Aidis Kruopis is in very good shape. Andrea Guardini should be as good as usual and also Francesco Chicchi.