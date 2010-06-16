Coyot suffers the most in Tour de Suisse crash
Frenchman fractures wrist
Half a dozen riders crashed at high –speed at the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday but it seems that only Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) and Frenchman Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d’Epargne) won’t start today’s 172.5km stage from Wettingen to Frutigen.
Related Articles
Haussler clashed with Cavendish and landed heavily at high speed. He got up and crossed the line but was forced to pull out of the race because of a deep cut on his right elbow that required stitches. Lloyd Mondory and Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gerald Ciolek (Milram) and Tom Boonen all went down but suffered only cuts and bruises.
Mark Cavendish got up from the crash but suffered numerous cuts and bruises.
Coyot was not directly involved in the crash but was squeezed against the barriers and flipped over the handlebars at speed. Initial reports said he had a suspected fractured hip. He was taken away on a stretcher wearing a neck brace but was later diagnosed with a fractured radius and scaphoid in his left wrist.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy