Coyot suffers the most in Tour de Suisse crash

Image 1 of 5 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #7 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is hurt in the crash at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is taken away on a backboard. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 The pile of riders after the Tour de Suisse crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) was the worst off in the wreck, with a suspected hip fracture. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Half a dozen riders crashed at high –speed at the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday but it seems that only Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) and Frenchman Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d’Epargne) won’t start today’s 172.5km stage from Wettingen to Frutigen.

Haussler clashed with Cavendish and landed heavily at high speed. He got up and crossed the line but was forced to pull out of the race because of a deep cut on his right elbow that required stitches. Lloyd Mondory and Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gerald Ciolek (Milram) and Tom Boonen all went down but suffered only cuts and bruises.

Mark Cavendish got up from the crash but suffered numerous cuts and bruises.

Coyot was not directly involved in the crash but was squeezed against the barriers and flipped over the handlebars at speed. Initial reports said he had a suspected fractured hip. He was taken away on a stretcher wearing a neck brace but was later diagnosed with a fractured radius and scaphoid in his left wrist.

