Coyot dies following car accident in northern France

Image 1 of 2 Jeremie Galland, Cyril Lemoine, Sebastien Joly, Fabrice Jeandesboz and Arnaud Coyot (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Arnaud Coyot (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The former professional rider Arnaud Coyot has died following a road traffic accident near Beauvais, in northern France in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was 33 years old.

Le Courrier Picard reports that Coyot was a passenger in a car driven by Cofidis rider Guillaume Levarlet, which swerved off the road in Allonne at 6.30 am on Sunday and struck a metal barrier. Coyot was taken to hospital in Amiens, where he died from his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

According to Le Courrier Picard, Levarlet was detained by police after the accident. Levarlet and the car’s other passenger, Ag2r-La Mondiale professional Sébastien Minard, both emerged uninjured from the accident.

Arnaud Coyot was a professional from 2003 to 2012, riding for Cofidis, Unibet.com, Caisse d’Epargne and Saur-Sojasun during a career that saw him participate in four Tours de France, win a silver medal at the 2008 French championships and claim victory at the 2006 Classic Haribo. Coyot retired at the end of the 2012 season due to a persistent knee injury.

Cyclingnews extends its deepest sympathies to Coyot’s family and friends.