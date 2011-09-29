Course length issue threatens Hondsrug Classic

Eva Lechner (Italy) on her way to bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The future of the Hondsrug Classic, set to run in Gieten, the Netherlands, on Sunday, October 2, is uncertain due to an issue with course length.

The course for the UCI Category 1 cross country race runs on a 27km circuit in contrast with UCI regulations that stipulate a maximum of six kilometers. The longer route has worked out better for organizers in that it allows more recreational riders to participate.

"A shorter distance is not possible - much of the charm of the Hondsrug Classic would disappear," said organizers according to wielerland.nl. "If the UCI sticks to its prescribed length, the 15th edition this weekend may well be the last."

Wielerland.nl also reported that the race is drawing a strong field including favorites Eva Lechner, who won bronze at the mountain bike Worlds, Nathalie Schneitter and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa for the women's race and Fabian Giger, Henk Jaap Moorlag, Emil Lindgren, Marek Konwa, Chris Jongewaard and Kevin Hoovels for the men's race.