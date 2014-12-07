Trending

Coquard targets Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2015

French sprinter continues to develop

Image 1 of 4

Brian Coquard (Europcar)

Brian Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) keeping the green jersey warm

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) keeping the green jersey warm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Europcar’s Bryan Coquard was spent after sprinting to fourth

Europcar’s Bryan Coquard was spent after sprinting to fourth
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 4 of 4

A happy Bryan Coquard in yellow

A happy Bryan Coquard in yellow
(Image credit: ASO)

Bryan Coquard hopes to line-up in both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2015. The 22-year-old from Saint Nazaire made his Tour debut this season and put in a number of spirited performances in the sprints. He finished in the top 10 of five occasions – three in the first four stages – and would eventually finish third overall in the race for the green jersey.

Related Articles

Coquard the big cheese in Paris-Camembert

Coquard tops Demare in Picardie opener

Tour de France: It was a war out there, says Coquard