Coquard targets Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2015

Bryan Coquard hopes to line-up in both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2015. The 22-year-old from Saint Nazaire made his Tour debut this season and put in a number of spirited performances in the sprints. He finished in the top 10 of five occasions – three in the first four stages – and would eventually finish third overall in the race for the green jersey.



