Vandborg looks to Copenhagen world time trial

Image 1 of 3 Brian Vandborg (Liquigas) readies himself for his 40.5km ride. (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 2 of 3 Brian Bach Vandborg (Liquigas-Doimo) rode to eighth place. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 3 of 3 Brian Vandborg shows his surfboard skills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brian Vandborg is using the prospect of the 2011 world championships in Copenhagen to motivate himself to improve his time trialling, a field which he feels he has neglected.

Vandborg, 29, is returning to Denmark and Team Saxo Bank-SunGard after two years with Liquigas. He started his career with the then-Team CSC from 2004 to 2006, before putting in a year each with Discovery Channel and the Continental-ranked Danish team GLS-Pakke Shop. He then joined the Italian team in 2009.

”I want to bring my time trial abilities back to the same level as before," he told the British Eurosport.

"In general, I have become a better cyclist throughout my career but my skills as a time triallist are lacking progression. That is one of the reasons why I wanted to come back to this team. “

He looked with confidence to team manger Bjarne Riis as “the one who can help me back on track when it comes to racing against the clock. If we succeed I can't honestly point out any Dane who will be able to beat me during the time trial world championships on home ground in autumn 2011.

"The thought and dream of being the best motivates me more than ever. To be in the world championship line-up, I have to perform at my very best already in June during the Danish championships."

Vandborg finished fourth in the Worlds time trial in 2006, and has finished first, second and third in the national race.

He also has his eye on more than the time trial in Copenhagen, although he is aware it could be a long shot. “In my seven year long career as a professional, I have never been picked for the world championships road race and now I think my time has come."