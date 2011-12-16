Contador to receive his weight in honey

Image 1 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Image 3 of 37 Alberto Contador arrives at his CAS hearing with brother Fran and attorneys Adam Lewis and Mike Morgan (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 37 Image 5 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Alberto Contador at day 1 of his CAS hearing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 37 Alberto Contador was in a class unto himself at the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Credit: Ashley Gruber) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 8 of 37 Image 9 of 37 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador looks ahead to next year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Fearless descenders Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) tried to put time into their GC rivals. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 37 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) were caught just before the finish line and sprint it out with their GC rivals in Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 37 Frank Schleck follows Alberto Contador on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 A defeated Alberto Contador lost 3:50 on Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 There's no denying that Alberto Contador suffered on the Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 Though short of his best, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) moved up to 5th overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 37 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) descends to Gap behind Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 37 Marianne Vos, winner of the Giro Donne, and Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador met after the Tour de France stage 10 (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 18 of 37 Cadel Evans, Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez escaped the peloton on the Col de Manse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Cadel Evans (BMC) edges Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to win stage four. (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 37 Giro winner Alberto Contador shows off his trophy in front of Milan's stunning Duomo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Giro champion Alberto Contador during the playing of Spain's national anthem. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 37 2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador and third-place Vincenzo Nibali embrace on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) looks back at Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on crossing line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) thanks his former team leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) for his gesture at the end of stage 19. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador hoists aloft the winner's trophy in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador and world champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Andy Schleck keeps an eye on Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Another hard day at the office for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard crashed during the Tour's ninth stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) didn't give in without a fight (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on crossing the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leaves his rivals behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) check on Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) tried to put Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) under pressure (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) is set to take part in one of the more unusual engagements of his career in the New Year when he will receive his own weight in honey at a ceremony in the small town of Peñalver, to the east of Madrid. The town’s mayor,

José Ángel Parra, has announced that Contador will receive the award in the town’s central square on January 7.

Adding to the bizarreness of the ceremony, Contador will be weighed with the six bikes on which he won his grand tour titles. According to the mayor, Contador, who tips the scales at 60kg, is much lighter than those usually honored with the award. Consequently, said the mayor, “as an exception it has been decided to weigh the cyclist with the six bikes on which he achieved his greatest victories because we don’t want to be seen as being stingy.”

Speaking at a press conference in the honey-producing centre, the mayor explained that Contador will be weighed using an ancient set of scales. The Saxo Bank rider and his bikes will be held tight by two people on one side while kilos of honey are added to the other side until the two sides are evenly balanced.

Past recipients of the award include Camilo José Cela, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature, and Spanish football’s World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque.

Mayor Parra reminded those at the press conference that Cela and Del Bosque were among those who have gone to achieve great things in the wake of receiving the award. “This makes me believe that the honey acts as some kind of ‘talisman’ for them and it could be that Contador’s fourth Tour win will soon come his way,” said the mayor.

Following the ceremony, which is due to take place at 12.30 in the afternoon in Peñalver’s Plaza de España, a huge paella will be made for those present. However, the mayor added that it is unlikely that Contador will try the dish “because he is wary of the food he’s given nowadays”.