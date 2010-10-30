Contador to attend but not ride Oviedo criterium

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador (Astana) fires one off from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the road to Paris (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Alberto Contador will attend the Criterium Ciudad de Oviedo today, but will not ride in the race. The Tour de France champion, who is facing doping charge, will say farewell to retiring rider Jose Luis Rubiera and also thank his fans for their support.

It had been reported that Contador would compete in the race, but he clarified that he would not participate in any races until the doping charges against him had been resolved. He tested positive for Clenbuterol during the Tour this summer, which he claimed was due to contaminated meat.

According to a statement issued by his press spokesman, Contador “did not want to miss this appointment to be present at the tribute to a racer as significant Chechu Rubiera, for whom he has always had a great admiration and respect as an individual athlete.”

He also wanted to use “another opportunity this year to attend a cycling event and be with his teammates and friends from Asturias.”

Contador “will take the time to personally thank all the great support which the Asturian fans have always shown, especially during these last hard weeks.”

Still no word from UCI

Meanwhile, the Spanish cycling federation said that it still has not heard from the International Cycling Union as to Contador's suspension. “It has been a month and still no communication. In the absence of communication from the UCI and the news that he could participate in the Criterium de Oviedo they must tell us in writing if he has an interim suspension. We made the request on Friday but we have not response," federation president Juan Carlos Castaño told the EFE news agency.

Last week the federation said that since it had no official notification from the UCI , that Contador still had his license and could compete if he chose to.