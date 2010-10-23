Contador opts not to ride Oviedo criterium

Image 1 of 3 An emotional Alberto Contador during his press conference in his home town of Pinto (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador mingles with his fans back in Pinto. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3

Organisers of the Criterium de Oviedo have announced that Alberto Contador will not take part in their race on October 30. It is understood that the Spaniard will not participate in any events while awaiting a verdict on his adverse analytical finding for Clenbuterol at the Tour de France.

At Friday’s Criterium de Oviedo race presentation, organisers had suggested that Contador would participate. However, a source close to the rider was quick to deny the rumour, telling Biciciclismo that, “at no time did Contador have the Criterium de Oviedo or any other criterium scheduled, as clarification of his situation by the competent bodies is pending.”

A subsequent statement from the race organisers confirmed as much: “Alberto Contador will not take part in the Criterium de Oviedo, as the rider wishes to maintain a strict and respectful inactivity while the UCI comes to a decision on his case.”

However, Ezequiel Mosquera, who returned an adverse analytical finding for Hydroxethyl starch at the Vuelta a España, is still expected to ride the criterium. Like Contador, he too is awaiting a verdict on his case.

The Criterium de Oviedo will be José Luis Rubiera’s farewell event as he retires after 16 years as a professional. Along with the controversial Mosquera, a number of other big names of the Spanish peloton will be present, including Samuel Sanchez and Carlos Barredo.