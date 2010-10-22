Trending

Contador to ride criterium despite ban

Spaniard plans to race in Oviedo despite provisional suspension

Alberto Contador mingles with his fans back in Pinto.

(Image credit: AFP)
Chechu Rubiera (RadioShack) sets off for his last major race.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Alberto Contador plans to ride a criterium in Oviedo, Spain, despite his provisional suspension for a positive test result for Clenbuterol. The organisers of the second annual Criterium Ciudad de Oviedo, due to take place on November 30, have announced the participation of the three-times Tour de France winner.

"We have spoken to Alberto and his brother [Contador's manager - ed.], and both of them told us that they would come to Oviedo," said race organiser Javier Pascual Rodríguez in a press release, adding that he was "delighted" with Contador's presence. "This way, we can show him our total support."

The event will serve as a farewell ride for RadioShack's Chechu Rubiera, who will make it the very last race of his 16-year career as a professional cyclist. On top of Contador, other big names expected in Oviedo include Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez, Ezequiel Mosquera [also subject to an anti-doping examination following his positive for Hydroxyethyl starch - ed.] and Carlos Barredo.
 