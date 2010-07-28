Contador returns to massive acclaim

Image 1 of 7 The sign says it all: Campeon. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 7 Spanish flags were in abundance as Alberto Contador was presented in his home town of Pinto. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 7 Contador (l) and Zapatero presumably talk cycling at the Palacio de la Moncloa. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 Spanish Prime Minster Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero poses with Alberto Contador. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 It was a joyous return to home turf for Tour champion Alberto Contador. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Alberto Contador mingles with his fans back in Pinto. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 As the old saying goes: 'If the shirt fits...' (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador returned to a hero's welcome in his native Spain after taking out a third Tour de France on Sunday, the fifth Grand Tour triumph of his career.

Received by Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero at the Palacio de la Moncloa in Madrid before heading to his home town of Pinto, on the outskirts of the capital, to celebrate with family, friends and fans.

"Champion, I want to express our pride, satisfaction and congratulations on this new triumph in the Tour with which moved us in this great month for sports," said Zapatero to those gathered for the reception.

"Congratulations Alberto, now [it's time for] the fourth Tour, because I'm sure you're going to win [again]."

Whilst Spain's leader jokingly thanked Tour organisers for playing the correct national anthem in Paris this year, he had a serious message about Contador's achievement. "You put cycling back at a high level. You are a great example of how to fight and do battle in sport. I'm proud because I have always seen you defend the Spanish flag and what makes Spanish sport great," he stated.