Appeal to CAS could be counterproductive for Contador

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador prepares for the 2011 season while under the doping cloud. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador could face a ban for his 2010 Clenbuterol adverse analytical finding (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador in the Saxo Bank colours (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alberto Contador has the right to appeal a doping suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but the president of the Spanish cycling federation has warned that the court might not be as lenient as the federation.

The RFEC has issued a preliminary decision to give the Saxo Bank-SunGard rider a one-year suspension for his positive doping control for Clenbuterol during the Tour de France. He has ten days to appeal that decision before it becomes final.

It is expected that Contador will appeal the ban to the CAS to have it eliminated, and that the International Cycling Union and the World Anti-Doping Agency will appeal to have it extended to two years.

Contador's appeal could be counter-productive, according to RF president Juan Carlos Castano.

"If Contador appeals to CAS I see it a very difficult case coming become more complicated, including even making it worse," Castano said in an interview with Spanish television broadcast Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Contador, who also stands to lose his 2010 Tour victory, has scheduled a press conference for Friday afternoon.

He had previously said that he might quit cycling if he received a doping suspension. The 28-year-old has denied taking any doping products, saying the positive result was due to having eaten contaminated meat.