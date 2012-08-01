Contador leads Saxo Bank in Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets in one last race before his CAS verdict is announced. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador will lead Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank in the Vuelta a España, as expected. The Danish team has announced its preliminary 13 riders for the final Grand Tour of the year.

Contador will return to racing from a doping-related suspension this month. He tested positive for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France and was suspended in February of this year follwing a Court of Arbitration hearing.

The team submitted its long list to the Vuelta, indicating that the following eight would probably start along with Contador: Benjamin Noval, Daniel Navarro, Jesus Hernandez, Sergio Paulinho, Bruno Pires, Rafal Majka, Matteo Tosatto and Nicki Sørensen.

The four reserve riders are Chris Anker Sørensen, Michael Mørkøv, Mads Christensen and Volodymir Gustov. However, any nine of the riders may be chosen.

Contador is said to have indicated he would like to have Chris Anker Sørensen and Mørkøv with him. Sørensen is uncertain because he severely injured fingers on his left hand during the Tour de France.