Contador given okay to attend Saxo Bank training camp

The International Cycling Union has said there is no legal reason why Alberto Contador cannot attend a Saxo Bank-SunGard training camp on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura later this month. However Contador has still to decide if he will meet up with his new teammates.

Contador has been temporarily suspended by the UCI following his positive test for Clenbuterol during the Tour de France. He signed with Saxo Bank-SunGard before the positive test was made public.





Carpani added that it is up to Team Saxo Bank owner Bjarne Riis and Contador to decide whether it is ethically a good idea.



